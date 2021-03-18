Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'looking forward' to become parents

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

American musician Nick Jonas has revealed that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra are thinking to become parents.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music as part of the At Home With series, the 28-year-old singer said he and Priyanka would embark on parenthood when 'we’re ready for that'.

To a question about becoming a father, Jonas responded: 'Of course. That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to. And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.'

The celebrity couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

The musician also discussed his and Priyanka's romantic journey, saying that being friends prior to starting a relationship was key to their marriage.

He said: “I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for it, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor."

Nick Jonas, who dropped his fourth solo album Spaceman earlier this month, revealed that he and his sweetheart Priyanka would soon become parents.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eililsh’s new look photo breaks internet with over a million views in just six minutes

Billie Eililsh’s new look photo breaks internet with over a million views in just six minutes
Ellen DeGeneres to produce natural history documentaries for Discovery

Ellen DeGeneres to produce natural history documentaries for Discovery
Halle Berry pays tribute to her daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday

Halle Berry pays tribute to her daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday
Justin Bieber enthralls fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during Tiny Desk concert: Watch

Justin Bieber enthralls fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during Tiny Desk concert: Watch
TikTok sensation Oscar-nominated short film will make you cry

TikTok sensation Oscar-nominated short film will make you cry
Justice League: Zack Snyder cut release date announced

Justice League: Zack Snyder cut release date announced

Actor Johnny Depp seeks appeal in UK wife beater libel case

Actor Johnny Depp seeks appeal in UK wife beater libel case
Meghan Markle has evidence to corroborate her claims, says friend

Meghan Markle has evidence to corroborate her claims, says friend

Madelaine Petsch recalls how meeting Nicolas Cage left her sobbing

Madelaine Petsch recalls how meeting Nicolas Cage left her sobbing
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

When Eminem mocked Grammys

When Eminem mocked Grammys

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding

Latest

view all