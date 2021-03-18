Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'looking forward' to become parents

American musician Nick Jonas has revealed that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra are thinking to become parents.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music as part of the At Home With series, the 28-year-old singer said he and Priyanka would embark on parenthood when 'we’re ready for that'.

To a question about becoming a father, Jonas responded: 'Of course. That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to. And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that.'

The celebrity couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.



The musician also discussed his and Priyanka's romantic journey, saying that being friends prior to starting a relationship was key to their marriage.



He said: “I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for it, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor."



