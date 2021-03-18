Naya Pakistan Housing project: PM Imran Khan distributes houses, flats among labourers

Residential flats and houses to the labour class are being distributed under the Workers Welfare Fund. Photo: Twitter/ Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD

Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to uplift weak, underprivileged segments of society.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with allotment of houses and flats to the working class under the Naya Pakistan Housing project.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed says houses to be given to those earning less than Rs0.5m.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the commitment to uplift the weak and underprivileged segments of society in a ceremony to distribute 1,500 houses and flats to labourers on Thursday.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said the premier's promise to provide shelter to the homeless will be fulfilled.

A ceremony for the distribution of the houses was held in Islamabad. After a brief speech by PM's aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, balloting for the homes was done.

PM Imran Khan handed over the keys to those whose names were selected.

Having your own home is a blessing, PM Khan said as he spoke about the impossibility of the common man to own their own home in the current economic situation.



He said the government is paying Rs300,000 on each flat and house. Interest rate on these houses will stay the same at 5% for the next 20 years, despite fluctuations in the country's interest rates.

Nobody ever thought about the marginalised groups of society, the premier said.



PM Khan said there is a boom in the construction industry due to the incentives given by the present government. He said this will not only lead to wealth creation but also provide job opportunities to the youth.

'This is the beginning of affordable housing'

In his remarks, Bukhari said in the first phase of this project completed by Workers Welfare Fund, 1,008 flats and 500 houses have been constructed.



He said these are being given to workers on the basis of proprietary rights.



In the next phase, 1,504 more units will be constructed.



He said this project is the beginning of providing low cost and affordable houses to the weak segments of society.