PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Pakistan's first-ever security dialogue in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan hosting a security dialogue in Islamabad today for the first time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Islamabad Security Dialogue. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will give a keynote address tomorrow.

Islamabad Security Dialogue being organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to host its first-ever security dialogue with an aim to define the country’s new strategic direction in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

PM Khan will inaugurate the two-day conference today (Wednesday) in Islamabad. It is called Islamabad Security Dialogue and is being organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The think tanks are: Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and National Defence University's Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be a keynote speaker tomorrow.

Top scholars and diplomats will be participating in the summit. It is expected that the summit will be live streamed. You can watch it on their official Twitter account.



At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind advisory portal of the National Security Division.

This portal will be an integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.