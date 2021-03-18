Syra Yusuf, Shehroze Sabzwari gear up for film about reconnecting with exes

Can't connect right now! retry
Shehroze Sabzwari and Syra Yusuf have officially signed on for a project featuring rekindled romances with the premise of winning back the love of an ex-partner.

Despite not wanting to give away the name of the project, director Omar Essa issued a public statement on the on-screen partnership, in reference to changing Covid-19 laws.

He told Dawn Images, "I am not keeping any expectations as of now. With the condition of our industry/business models, thinking about it will just make me 'chirchira'. That's not a good place to be when I am still in the creative process.”

"I have done a reasonably good job in filming I feel, but things can still go wrong in post production. So let's keep praying for the best. We are not their 'khandan walay'. We have a professional relationship and they believe in the project. They have worked hard towards it, especially Syra.”

He concluded by adding, "The role required a lot from her, physically and emotionally. Even if we had started production after their problems, I like to believe they would have still done the project."

