Fake degree scandal: Peshawar's Islamia College recommended to recheck 2008-16 results

Probe into fake degree scandal makes several revelations.

Varsity recommended to scrutinise results of 2008 to 2016.

Several varsity officials involved in fake degree scandal.

PESHAWAR: Islamia College University has been recommended to scrutinise the results issued from 2008 to 2016.



An inquiry report obtained by Geo News reveals the university administration has been recommended to recheck the results issued during nine years — 2008 to 2016 — as "strong evidence" of misconduct has surfaced.

The governor's inspection team has recommended the forced retirement of several officials, adding that some employees should be fired while the salary increments of others should be stopped.



A junior clerk, Bilal, received bribes for tampering results, while several university officials have also been involved in the fake degree scandal, the report said.

The inquiry report also recommended the dismissal of two women security personnel who were illegally recruited at the university.