Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
AFP

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

By
AFP

Friday Mar 19, 2021

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. Photo: File 
  • An India-based drug maker will produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.
  • Stelis Biopharma is expected to be able to start supplying the vaccine from the second half of the year.
  • Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

An India-based drug maker will produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine under a partnership

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement it had partnered with Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine".

Stelis Biopharma is expected to be able to start supplying the vaccine from the second half of the year.

RDIF, added that Stelis — the biopharma unit of global pharmaceutical company Strides — will work with the Russian wealth fund to provide supplies "beyond the initial agreement".

Read more: India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months

RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said that the "significant vaccine volumes" produced with Stelis "will help widen access to the vaccine on a global scale".

RDIF said Friday that 52 countries have approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Moscow registered the jab in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90 per cent effective.

Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

More From World:

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Panelists discuss hardships faced by 'half-widows' of IoK at virtual conference

Panelists discuss hardships faced by 'half-widows' of IoK at virtual conference
India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months

India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months
FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent

FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent
Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India

Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India
Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus

Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus
Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research
China confirms first local coronavirus case since February

China confirms first local coronavirus case since February
Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry
WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study
Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Latest

view all