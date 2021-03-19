Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Reuters

Following Moscow summit, Afghan government, Taliban agree to expedite peace talks

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • We expressed our readiness to accelerate the process, says Abdullah.
  • He says sides did not discuss specific issues when they met in Moscow.
  • US, Russia, China, Pakistan ask both sides to reach immediate ceasefire.

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Friday decided to try and expedite the peace talks at a meeting in Moscow that came after an international conference there on the peace process, Russia's RIA news agency quoted an Afghan official as saying.

The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw U.S. troops.

Related items

"We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process," Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, told RIA news agency. "They (the Taliban) did as well."

Abdullah said the sides had not discussed any specific issues when they met in Moscow on Friday.

Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.

The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations which have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt violence.

The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017. Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades, and is looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.

More From World:

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Panelists discuss hardships faced by 'half-widows' of IoK at virtual conference

Panelists discuss hardships faced by 'half-widows' of IoK at virtual conference
India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months

India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months
FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent

FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent
Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India

Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India
Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus

Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus
Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research
China confirms first local coronavirus case since February

China confirms first local coronavirus case since February
Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry
WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Latest

view all