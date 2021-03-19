Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Caitlyn Jenner confirms on appearing in final season of KUWTK

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Media personality Caitlyn Jenner said that she will be appearing in the final season of reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Speaking to ET, the former Olympian said that she will be in the final season of the hit show, which came to an end after 10 years.

"Put it this way, I am in the final season. Over the 10 years, I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show," she said.

The star also weighed in her opinion of Kim Kardashian's split from her now-ex-husband Kanye West noting that "one thing [she has] learned being involved with this family is let them speak for themselves."

"I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope the best for both of them, but to find out what is going on, you are going to have to talk to them."

Caitlyn also reflected over her time on the show, saying how it brought her closer to her family. 

"It really brought my family very close together. We went through a lot together. I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera,

"A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you're going, 'Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,' and you just don't do it as quickly.

"You know, you kind of, it's uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer," she said.

