Saturday Mar 20 2021
Facebook says ‘technical issue’ caused global outage of WhatsApp, Instagram

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

The combo shows logos of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.
  • Social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down in a brief outage at around 10:30pm on Friday.
  • However shortly after 1100pm, several WhatsApp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the platform.
  • The Facebook-owned apps have some three billion users worldwide.

Facebook Inc has fixed a technical issue that caused a global outage of its services after more than a million people reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

The issue had also affected the company's online messaging services Whatsapp and Messenger, with #whatsappoutage trending on Twitter in many countries, including Pakistan.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company had resolved the issue, which prevented access to its services.

