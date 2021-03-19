Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp outage sparks flurry of memes on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

The WhatsApp outage, reported in various parts of the world on Friday night, sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter.

'Meanwhile Twitter headquarter'

A user put up a popular meme of a celebration at a control room saying: "WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook servers down. Meanwhile, at Twitter headquarter"

'People going to Twitter after WhatsApp, Instagram down'

This meme is everyone rushing to other messaging apps.

Telegram owners

One user said Telegram owners must be like Mr Bean in the photo below after seeing WhatsApp and Instagram down.

'Twitter be like'

This user imagined all services down — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — having to answer to the new chief in town: Twitter.

People rushing to Twitter

This user visualised everyone rushing to Twitter to complain about WhatsApp going down like this.

Users turning phone off and on

This guy knew everyone must have tried the age-old trick of turning off the phone and turning it back on, before finding out what had happened.

WhatsApp vs Twitter Tom

WhatsApp employees on people messaging about outage on WhatsApp

Meanwhile Zuckerberg reading everyone's chats is like

Later, when the services resumed in some areas, memes began to look like this:

'I am not dead'

Running back to WhatsApp

"Had a good time with Twitter, will stay in touch."


More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage

WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage
WhatsApp hires Amazon's top executive to head payments business in India: sources

WhatsApp hires Amazon's top executive to head payments business in India: sources
YouTube goes after TikTok with 'Shorts'

YouTube goes after TikTok with 'Shorts'
WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature

WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature
WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users

WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users
Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers

Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers
TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources

TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources
Instagram unveils child protection tools

Instagram unveils child protection tools
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones

WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones
Encrypted messaging app Signal goes offline in China

Encrypted messaging app Signal goes offline in China
WhatsApp does not support several iPhone models now: report

WhatsApp does not support several iPhone models now: report

Latest

view all