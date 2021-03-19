WhatsApp outage sparks flurry of memes on Twitter

Friday Mar 19, 2021
The WhatsApp outage, reported in various parts of the world on Friday night, sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter.
A user put up a popular meme of a celebration at a control room saying: "WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook servers down. Meanwhile, at Twitter headquarter"
This meme is everyone rushing to other messaging apps.
One user said Telegram owners must be like Mr Bean in the photo below after seeing WhatsApp and Instagram down.
This user imagined all services down — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — having to answer to the new chief in town: Twitter.
This user visualised everyone rushing to Twitter to complain about WhatsApp going down like this.
This guy knew everyone must have tried the age-old trick of turning off the phone and turning it back on, before finding out what had happened.
Later, when the services resumed in some areas, memes began to look like this:
"Had a good time with Twitter, will stay in touch."