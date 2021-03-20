Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Brand endorsements and recognition in Meghan Markle's interview spoke volumes, says insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an ulterior motive behind their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, a TV expert told Express UK.



Referencing how the Duchess made a subtle hint at starting her show on Apple TV+ about mental health, the insider said, "Oprah and Harry mentioning their documentary in the CBS interview was a clear plug.

"It is a very subtle mention, but given Oprah and her company Harpo Productions had editorial control over the show content, the fact it stayed in there spoke volumes.

"Sure, Harry and Meghan did not get paid for the Oprah interview. But the brand endorsements and recognition was significant, subtle but significant," the source said.

Another insider mentioned Oprah's tell-all was 'promotional' of their entertainment ventures with Netflix and Spotify.

"The interview was powerful, emotional and personal, but let's not forget they are in business now. Netflix and Spotify have paid them significant sums of money and those deals come with an expectation of promotion," the source said.