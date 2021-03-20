Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Brand endorsements and recognition in Meghan Markle's interview spoke volumes, says insider 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an ulterior motive behind their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, a TV expert told Express UK. 

Referencing how the Duchess made a subtle hint at starting her show on Apple TV+ about mental health, the insider said, "Oprah and Harry mentioning their documentary in the CBS interview was a clear plug.

"It is a very subtle mention, but given Oprah and her company Harpo Productions had editorial control over the show content, the fact it stayed in there spoke volumes.

"Sure, Harry and Meghan did not get paid for the Oprah interview. But the brand endorsements and recognition was significant, subtle but significant," the source said. 

Another insider mentioned Oprah's tell-all was 'promotional' of their entertainment ventures with Netflix and Spotify. 

"The interview was powerful, emotional and personal, but let's not forget they are in business now. Netflix and Spotify have paid them significant sums of money and those deals come with an expectation of promotion," the source said. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama
Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him

Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all
Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Latest

view all