PM Imran Khan was not 'fully vaccinated' against COVID-19, Ministry of Health says

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus two days after receiving a Sinopharm vaccine, indicating that he was exposed to the virus prior to receiving the vaccine, experts say. Photo: File

Health ministry says that PM Imran Khan had only received the first dose of the vaccine.

Ministry says timeframe was "too soon for any vaccine to become effective".

Health ministry says antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines.

Shortly after news of Prime Minister Imran Khan testing positive broke, the Federal Health Ministry clarified that the premier had not been "fully vaccinated" when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The health ministry clarified that the premier had only received the first dose of the vaccine, and that too merely 2 days ago.

It explained that that timeframe was "too soon for any vaccine to become effective".



"Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines," clarified the ministry.

Can't get COVID-19 from a vaccine: Indus Hospital CEO

Separately, Indus Hospital CEO Abdul Bari Khan refuted reports of there being a possibility that one can get COVID-19 from a vaccine.



Dr Bari told Geo News that it is "normal" and "common" to get infected if you have been exposed to coronavirus shortly before being vaccinated.

Echoing the ministry, Dr Bari said that antibodies can only develop after two to three weeks of being vaccinated.

Commenting on the premier getting coronavirus, Dr Bari said the prime minister is a healthy man and will hopefully recover without trouble.

Dr Bari said the premier might have been exposed to someone having COVID-19 symptoms before the vaccination.



"The virus multiples in five to six days," he said.

While responding to another question, Dr Bari said antibodies are developed after a couple of weeks and that's why China's Sinopharm is a double dose vaccine.

Dr Bari said the efficacy of vaccines is 80% to 90% and there are chances that those who have gotten the jab may be infected, but the intensity of the disease would be mild in that case.

"It is proven that if you are vaccinated you won't be ill severely," he assured.