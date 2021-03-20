Politicos, journalists react to PM Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and is currently isolating at home. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan announced via a tweet.



As soon as the news broke, people across Pakistan started praying for the prime minister's speedy recovery.

Here's a look at some of the reaction:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi prayed for the good health of PM Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, while reacting to the news, was confident that the PM will recover and be "back to work in a flash".

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry prayed for PM Imran Khan's recovery.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close aide of PM Imran, said a prayer for his quick recovery and announced that the premier's planned interaction with the public will now be rescheduled.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while praying for the recovery of the PM, urged people to practice caution.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra prayed for the recovery of the PM as well.

Balochistan Government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani also prays for the recovery of the PM.

Social activist Jibran Nasir urged the government to immediately hold a press conference on "situation".

Journalist Hamid Mir prayed for PM Imran Khan and all coronavirus patients all over the world.

Journalist Talat Hussain called the news "big" and prayed for the recovery of the PM.



Anchor Adil Shahzeb prayed for the smooth and swift recovery for PM Imran Khan.

Former PPP senator Osman Saifullah wished the prime minister a speedy recover.

Even former cricketers came out to pray for the speedy recovery of PM Imran Khan.

Former captain Shahid Afridi says that PM Imran Khan's news reminds the people that the coronavirus can hit our homes.

West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford while praying for PM Imran said that the cricketer-turned politician was an "ideal player" for him.

Actor Humayun Saeed also took to Twitter to pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan's speedy recovery.

This story will be updated as more reactions become available.

