PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan getting a coronavirus vaccine shot. Photo: Screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan confirmed the news on Twitter as well.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan has tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.



The premier received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

According to Federal Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Nausheen Hamid, the Federal Government Hospital's staff administered the vaccine to the premier.

Fears of a third wave being more lethal came true on Saturday as Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closed in on 10%.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 40,946 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 3,876 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 9.46%.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Who has Prime Minister Imran Khan met in the last two days?

The Prime Minister inaugurated a housing project in Islamabad on the same day he got vaccinated. His aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was among the government officials attending the event.

After that, PM Khan also met the Kuwait foreign minister. He exchanged documents with the Kuwait FM.

On Friday, PM Khan visited the Swat Motorway where Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present.

PM Imran Khan has a slight fever, cough: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the premier has a slight cough and fever.

He prayed for the quick recovery of the premier and said updates on his health will be given.



Dr Gill urged people not to link the news of PM Khan testing positive for COVID-19 with the vaccine. He said immunity develops some weeks after getting the vaccine.



Can't get COVID-19 from a vaccine: Indus Hospital CEO

Indus Hospital CEO Abdul Bari Khan refuted reports of there being a possibility that one can get COVID-19 from a vaccine. He said that it is "normal" and "common" to get infected if you have been exposed shortly before being vaccinated.



He told Geo News that antibodies develop after two to three weeks of being vaccinated.

Commenting on the premier getting coronavirus, Khan said the Prime Minister is a healthy man and will recover without trouble.



Dr Khan said the premier might have been exposed to someone having COVID-19 symptoms before the vaccination.

"The virus multiples in five to six days," he said.

While responding to another question, Dr Bari said antibodies are developed after a couple of weeks and that's why China's Sinopharm is a double dose vaccine.

Dr Bari said the efficacy of vaccines is 80% to 90% and there are chances that those who have gotten the jab may be infected but the intensity of the disease would be mild.

"It is proven that if you are vaccinated you won't be ill severely," he said.