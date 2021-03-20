Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. — Reuters/File

Chinese, Australian, British envoys wish speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan.

Government announced earlier that PM had tested positive for COVID-19.

Development comes as the country grapples with the third wave of the pandemic.

World leaders wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from coronavirus, as the government announced Saturday that the premier had tested positive for the infection.



The development came as the country grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, with Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio moving up to 9.46% and the country recording 3,876 cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, responding to the news, said: "My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI."

Embassy of the United States of America in Pakistan said: "We wish Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family."

The French Embassy in Pakistan taking to Twitter said: "We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery."



Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw also tweeted that he wished a full and speedy recovery for the prime minister. "My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country."



Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat said: "Wishing a speedy recovery to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI."



"Wishing a speedy recovery & shifa to PM @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoon," said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.





