PM Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, tests positive for coronavirus

pakistan
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
,
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi has also tested positive for coronavirus, it emerged, hours after the government had announced that the premier had contracted the virus.

Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.

"Vaccines are safe & must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already. Please do get yourself & loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news," he added.

Similarly, PTI's Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed  Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.

"Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!! May ALLAH give them speedy recovery," he said.

The first lady's health conditions have not been disclosed at the moment, however, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the premier was "fit and doing well." 

He said that a lot of speculation has risen after news of the prime minister testing positive broke, especially with regard to vaccinations, and he wishes to provide some clarity.

"First of all, it is important to understand when the vaccines begin to show their effect and what changes are seen.

"No vaccine brings about any immediate changes, which means its efficacy, and our anti-bodies, do not kick in after the first dose," he explained.

Dr Sultan said a level of antibodies that are fit to fight the infection are only produced two weeks after the second shot, in the case of two-dose vaccines.

