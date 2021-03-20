PM Imran Khan health update: Met him, he is fit and doing well, Dr Faisal Sultan says

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan providing an update on the premier's health, on March 20, 2021. — Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said that he has met the premier and he is "fit and doing well".

His remarks came a few hours after he announced the premier has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest," he said.



"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required," Dr Sultan said, adding: "Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such."



Dr Sultan said the government is in touch with people the premier met over the last few days.





More to follow.

