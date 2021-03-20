Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan health update: Met him, he is fit and doing well, Dr Faisal Sultan says

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan providing an update on the premier's health, on March 20, 2021. — Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said that he has met the premier and he is "fit and doing well".

His remarks came a few hours after he announced the premier has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest," he said.

"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required," Dr Sultan said, adding: "Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such."

Dr Sultan said the government is in touch with people the premier met over the last few days.


More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Indian PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan

Indian PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan
Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19

Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19
Shaikh Rasheed says govt 'may impose smart lockdowns' in coming days

Shaikh Rasheed says govt 'may impose smart lockdowns' in coming days
Lahore motorway rape: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Anti Terrorism Court

Lahore motorway rape: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Anti Terrorism Court
Maulana Tariq Jameel wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Maulana Tariq Jameel wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery
PM Imran Khan was not 'fully vaccinated' against COVID-19, Ministry of Health says

PM Imran Khan was not 'fully vaccinated' against COVID-19, Ministry of Health says
PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined at home

PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined at home
Coronavirus vaccination centres to be closed on Sundays, national holidays: NCOC

Coronavirus vaccination centres to be closed on Sundays, national holidays: NCOC
Politicos, journalists react to PM Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus

Politicos, journalists react to PM Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus
Prime Minister Imran Khan to take calls from the public again

Prime Minister Imran Khan to take calls from the public again
PDM decision to postpone long march was wrong: PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah

PDM decision to postpone long march was wrong: PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah
Students fined for 'listening to music' at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal University

Students fined for 'listening to music' at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal University

Latest

view all