Does Jemima Khan know how to speak Urdu?

Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Khan — now Jemima Goldsmith — has revealed that she can understand and speak Urdu.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the British film producer can be seen speaking the language.

Goldsmith was asked whether she knows how to speak Punjabi. "No, I do not know Punjabi but I do know Urdu," she says smilingly, in Urdu.



According to a report in Dawn, PM Imran Khan married Jemima, daughter of late British billionaire Sir James Goldsmith, in 1995 and the two divorced nine years later, in 2004.



The couple have two sons, who moved to London with their mother to be educated there.

"This was a mutual decision and is clearly very sad for both of us," PM Imran Khan had said in a statement released by PTI at the time of the divorce.

"Whilst Jemima tried her best to settle here, my political life made it difficult for her to adapt to life in Pakistan," he added.

Then PTI Information Secretary Akbar Babar had said that "the divorce took place amicably and the two had resolved all issues between themselves".







