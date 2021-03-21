Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Priyanka Chopra did not take hubby Nick Jonas seriously when they dated

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about how she did not take her now-husband Nick Jonas seriously because of his age.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in talk show Super Soul, the Quantico star’s memoir Unfinished became the topic of discussion as it spoke about her initial days when she first texted Nick.

The Sky Is Pink star admitted that she did not take her man seriously because of the age difference and felt that because of it they had different aims in life.

"I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do," she said. 

"I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him." 

"He's such a self-assured man. So sensible. So excited about my achievements, my dreams. Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together."

