Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Ariel photo released by the PTI government of the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. Photo: File
  • Coronavirus tests were conducted for staff members working at Prime Minister's House and the PM’s Office.
  • Most of the PM's Office received their reports and so far no one has tested positive.
  • The tests were conducted after PM Imran tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Coronavirus tests were conducted for staff members working at Prime Minister's House and the PM’s Office after the premier tested positive on Saturday, according to sources.

Most of the PM's Office staff members received their reports and so far no one has tested positive.

Read more: PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined at home

PM Imran is currently quarantining at Bani Gala – his residence in Islamabad.

Since the prime minister is in isolation, no meeting has been called yet, sources added.

The prime minister’s wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi had also tested positive for coronavirus, it had emerged, hours after the government had announced that the premier had contracted the virus.

A day ago, PTI ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had also tested negative for the virus. 

More From Pakistan:

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz

Cabinet reshuffles are common, Opposition's strategies came to naught: Shibli Faraz
Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled amid weather concerns: ISPR
Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan

Coronavirus SOPs: Businesses to operate only 5 days a week, close at 8pm in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine

PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine
PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

PM Imran Khan advises Pakistani youth to become 'selfless souls'

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people

'Breathing Books' event held to highlight difficulties faced by disabled people
Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation

Broadsheet case: Inquiry commission wraps up investigation
NCOC believes there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools: Shafqat Mehmood

NCOC believes there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools: Shafqat Mehmood
Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah

Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah
Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan
PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot

PPP vs PML-N over Senate opposition leader slot
LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

LHC suspends sessions court order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

Latest

view all