Most staffers at PM's Office test negative for coronavirus

Ariel photo released by the PTI government of the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. Photo: File

Coronavirus tests were conducted for staff members working at Prime Minister's House and the PM’s Office.



Most of the PM's Office received their reports and so far no one has tested positive.



The tests were conducted after PM Imran tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Coronavirus tests were conducted for staff members working at Prime Minister's House and the PM’s Office after the premier tested positive on Saturday, according to sources.



Most of the PM's Office staff members received their reports and so far no one has tested positive.

PM Imran is currently quarantining at Bani Gala – his residence in Islamabad.

Since the prime minister is in isolation, no meeting has been called yet, sources added.

The prime minister’s wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi had also tested positive for coronavirus, it had emerged, hours after the government had announced that the premier had contracted the virus.

A day ago, PTI ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had also tested negative for the virus.