Meghan Markle, Harry's reaction to international backlash over interview revealed

Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, a British media report has claimed that the couple was taken aback by the "international backlash" they received online.



Citing a source, UK's Express wrote, “Harry and Meghan expected to face backlash, but nothing like this.”

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey.



During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.