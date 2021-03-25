Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry's reaction to international backlash over interview revealed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 25, 2021

Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, a British media report has claimed that the couple was taken aback by the "international backlash" they received online.

Citing a source, UK's Express wrote,  “Harry and Meghan expected to face backlash, but nothing like this.”

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

More From Entertainment:

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family
Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl

Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl
Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child
´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2

´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2
Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut
Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera
Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’
Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement
Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case
Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Latest

view all