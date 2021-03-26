Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video message to mark a cause close to their heart

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a new video message, shared by The Time to Change mental health campaign, to mark a cause close to their heart on Thursday.

The couple thanked those who have participated in the campaign, and thus helped others struggling with their own mental health.

William, who donned a white shirt underneath a blue jumper, said: "We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time To Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health."

He said:"Over the past 15 years, Time To Change champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country, and mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives."

"We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma."

The Duchess, who was looking stunning in a simple black turtleneck jumper, shared her words: "Movements like Time To Change have helped to transform attitudes and encourage more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace."

Kate Middleton added: "It's so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health."

