PM Imran Khan followed all coronavirus SOPS in meeting with media team: official

PM Imran Khan had held a meeting with his media team on Thursday, which had invited sharp criticism on social media.



Dr Nausheen Hamid says PM Imran Khan was sitting at a distance of least 25-30 feet from the meeting attendees.



The prime minister is currently quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: After a strong backlash on social media over the apparent violation of quarantine and health protocols by the prime minister, the federal government on Friday insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with his media team a day prior had “followed all the coronavirus related SOPs”.



A picture of PM Imran Khan — who tested positive for coronavirus just five days ago and is quarantining at home — meeting with his aides in a closed room had generated heated debate on television and social media.

Critics wondered why COVID-19 safety and prevention measures were so flagrantly thrown to the wind amid a third wave of the epidemic, which is wreaking havoc in the country.

While talking to Geo News, Dr Nausheen Hamid, parliamentary secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, insisted the meeting was held keeping all safety protocols in place.

“PM Imran Khan was sitting at a distance of least 25-30 feet; all the participants were wearing face masks; all the windows were open and the room was a very big one,” she said.

"We all know what the coronavirus SOPs are, which include social distancing, wearing a face mask and a well-ventilated room. All these guidelines are being followed in official meetings," Nausheen Hamid said.

When asked to comment on the impact of the picture on public perceptions of the dangers of the disease, especially at a time when disinformation is a major issue, she said: “I think that the responsibilities of a prime minister are much more than a common person and sometimes there are issues that need to be addressed on an urgent basis”.

“The meeting was held with all the SOPs in place,” she insisted, adding that the situation was admittedly "not ideal" but "some things have to be done."

Pakistani social media had been up in arms on Thursday after federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz tweeted a picture of PM Imran Khan meeting his media team four days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala," Faraz had tweeted with the picture, in which the prime minister could be seen sitting in a room with six other persons.

Even though the premier apparently maintained a safe distance from the members of his media team, Twitterati were furious at the seemingly cavalier attitude, calling the act "irresponsible."