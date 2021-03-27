Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Reuters

Joe Biden says China's Xi, Russia's Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

By
Reuters

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

The climate change summit will be held virtually given pandemic restrictions and will be live-streamed for public viewing. Photo: Reuters
  • US President Joe Biden says he has not yet spoken to the China and Russia leaders about it, “but they know they’re invited.”
  • Biden’s Earth Day global summit on climate is part of his effort to elevate climate change as a top priority.
  • Climate change is one area US officials believe it is possible to do business with China and Russia, despite deep differences on a host of other issues.

WASHINGTON: The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia to participate in a global summit on climate change in April, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit, according to a White House statement.

Biden told reporters he had not yet spoken to the two leaders about it, “but they know they’re invited.”

Read more: Putin, Biden congratulate President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Biden’s Earth Day global summit on climate is part of his effort to elevate climate change as a top priority. It will be held virtually given pandemic restrictions and will be live-streamed for public viewing.

Climate change is one area U.S. officials believe it is possible to do business with China and Russia, despite deep differences on a host of other issues.

At his first solo news conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday called Xi and Putin supporters of autocracy.

The White House statement said a key goal of the Earth Day summit and a separate gathering in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November will be to galvanize efforts to keep within reach a goal of limiting planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Russia's Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as US president

Biden, speaking as he departed the White House for a weekend at his Delaware home, also said he had just spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, indicating the subject was also the climate summit.

Climate was also a topic when Biden spoke to European leaders on Thursday in a virtual summit of the European Council.

The Biden administration is expected to announce what the White House called “an ambitious 2030 target” for reducing carbon emissions by the time of the summit.

Any target Biden announces is likely to face opposition from Republicans concerned that the Democratic president will sacrifice jobs and economic growth while pursuing his climate plans.

Read more: Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses

Biden is urging world leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries will contribute to reduced emissions, the White House said.

The summit will bring together 17 countries responsible for 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP. The invitee list of 40 nations includes Canada and Mexico as well as allies in Europe and Asia as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Africa.

More From World:

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths
Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest

Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest
Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week

Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week
Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi

Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi
Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media
Bangladesh deploys border guards after anti-Modi protests turn violent

Bangladesh deploys border guards after anti-Modi protests turn violent
Japanese company says container ship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated by today

Japanese company says container ship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated by today
Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study

Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study
Suez Canal blockage may cost up to $10 bn due to trade loss: German insurer

Suez Canal blockage may cost up to $10 bn due to trade loss: German insurer

Taliban warn will resume hostilities against foreign troops if US cannot keep withdrawal commitment

Taliban warn will resume hostilities against foreign troops if US cannot keep withdrawal commitment
WHO calls on countries to donate 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'immediately'

WHO calls on countries to donate 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'immediately'
Dozens of farmers sit on railway tracks in India to mark fourth protest month

Dozens of farmers sit on railway tracks in India to mark fourth protest month

Latest

view all