Putin, Biden congratulate President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

(L-R) The combo shows US President Joe Biden, Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Russian President Viladimir Putin.

ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st Pakistan Day.



“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said Monday on Twitter.



Earlier, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”

US President Joe Biden, in his message, expressed his resolve to strengthen partnership with Pakistan in future, reported Radio Pakistan.

"We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change," said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi sent on Pakistan Day.



Joe Biden said that Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

Pakistan is observing the 81st Pakistan Day across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir and eradication of COVID-19.

Pakistan Day is held to commemorate the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947.