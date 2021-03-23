Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Putin, Biden congratulate President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

(L-R) The combo shows US President Joe Biden, Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Russian President Viladimir Putin.

ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st Pakistan Day. 

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said Monday on Twitter.

Earlier, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”

US President Joe Biden, in his message, expressed his resolve to strengthen partnership with Pakistan in future, reported Radio Pakistan.

"We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change," said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi sent on Pakistan Day.

Joe Biden said that Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

Pakistan is observing the 81st Pakistan Day across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir and eradication of COVID-19.

Pakistan Day is held to commemorate the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Day Parade: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25

Pakistan Day Parade: Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25
Moussavi questions Broadsheet Commission's decision to no approach him

Moussavi questions Broadsheet Commission's decision to no approach him
Coronavirus in Pakistan: DRAP satisfied with Sputnik V retail price, says Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: DRAP satisfied with Sputnik V retail price, says Asad Umar
PTI's Resolution Day gaffe prompts a history lesson from Twitterati

PTI's Resolution Day gaffe prompts a history lesson from Twitterati
JUI-F dismisses reports claiming Fazl proposed Gilani as Senate opposition leader

JUI-F dismisses reports claiming Fazl proposed Gilani as Senate opposition leader
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervour
Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021

Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021
In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah

In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah
Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account

Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account
Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto

Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto
WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib

WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib
Broadsheet case files stolen from AGP's office, defence, and law ministries: report

Broadsheet case files stolen from AGP's office, defence, and law ministries: report

Latest

view all