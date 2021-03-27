Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign from March 29

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) administering polio drops.  
  • Over 40 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the five-day campaign.
  • Dr Faisal Sultan says it’s every Pakistani's national duty to ensure their children are vaccinated.
  • Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start from March 29 during which over 40 million children under the age of five will be inoculated.

PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan launched the national polio immunisation drive Friday in a bid to raise the immunity of children who remain at risk of the crippling disease.

“COVID-19 continues to challenge us, but we are committed to ensure the continuity of essential public health services during these difficult times. It is an absolute must that all our eligible children stay protected against vaccine-preventable diseases including polio,” said Dr Faisal Sultan.

Read more: If changes don't get rolling, 'wheels will come off the Pakistan bus', warns IMB report on polio

He said that 280,000 valiant Sehat Muhafiz frontline workers will knock on every door to vaccinate all eligible children in every corner of Pakistan, adding, “It’s every Pakistani's national duty to ensure that your own children, as well as those around you, are administered polio vaccine without fail.”

The polio programme implemented six campaigns in 2020 and the country has reported only one polio case so far this year.

“We have started witnessing the impact of our hard work over the last six months in terms of improved epidemiology. This is reflected by declining polio cases and decreased detection of viruses in sewage samples. It is critical that we sustain our progress to achieve eradication,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

Immunisation is widely recognised as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions. Yet, Pakistan has many unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children at serious risk of potentially fatal diseases.

Polio campaigns are imperative to give a quick immunity boost to children under the age of five. Alongside holding the back-to-back planned polio immunisation campaigns, the programme strives to enhance essential immunisation coverage across Pakistan.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan. They are currently facing a challenging situation in polio eradication with the upsurge of the number of polio cases.

More From Health:

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan
Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise
Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously

Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously
Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab

Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab
PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal

PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'
Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months
Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case
Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit

Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit
HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

Latest

view all