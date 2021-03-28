Can't connect right now! retry
Knife attack in Canada: Man kills woman, injures 6 at Vancouver library

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Police say 'multiple victims' were stabbed within and outside Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Canadian press
  • Police arrest lone attacker who killed a woman, injured multiple people at a public library in Vancouver.
  • The attack occurred in the early afternoon.
  • According to police, the suspect has a criminal record.

NORTH VANCOUVER, CANADA: Police on Saturday took into custody a lone attacker who allegedly killed a woman and injured multiple people at a public library located in the suburbs of Vancouver.

The attack occurred in the early afternoon and investigators appealed for witnesses, especially those who had shot videos that were later posted on social media.

"We have six victims who sustained stab wounds. We have a victim who has sadly succumbed to injuries. That victim is a woman," police Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news conference broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"We believe we have the lone suspect in custody... Obviously, the question is why did this happen," Jang told reporters standing in front of the library where the attack occurred.

Read more: Canada mosque shooter a white nationalist and Trump fan

No further details of the victims were provided.

Video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.

While there was no report on his condition, Jang said that the suspect has a criminal record.

"My heart is in North Vancouver tonight," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

