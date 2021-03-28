Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan wishes 'Happy Holi' to Hindus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

People celebrating Holi. Photo: AFP/File
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes "Happy Holi" to the Hindu community.
  • The festival of colours is being celebrated across the country on Sunday.
  • People throw colours on each other, distribute sweets and dance to celebrate the festival

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has wished "Happy Holi" to the Hindu community, as they celebrate the festival of colours being across Pakistan on Sunday (today).

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," the premier said on Twitter.

The festival is celebrated each year in Pakistan and other countries around the world by members of the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets to dance, throw colour at each other and distribute sweets.

Read more: Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi

They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other in celebration.

It is essentially celebrated to mark the arrival of Spring, which is usually in mid-March.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards
Fight against coronavirus: Asad Umar calls upon national leadership to join hands with govt

Fight against coronavirus: Asad Umar calls upon national leadership to join hands with govt
Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car

Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car
Sindh, Balochistan to face severe heat today: Met department

Sindh, Balochistan to face severe heat today: Met department
Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever

Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever
Coronavirus: Private schools threaten long march on March 31 over closure

Coronavirus: Private schools threaten long march on March 31 over closure
Police register first FIR for not wearing a mask against Lahore man

Police register first FIR for not wearing a mask against Lahore man
Govt decides to fix sugar prices in bid to stabilise market rate

Govt decides to fix sugar prices in bid to stabilise market rate
For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases
Pakistan's AstraZeneca vaccine supply delayed as India diverts supplies

Pakistan's AstraZeneca vaccine supply delayed as India diverts supplies
'Smart' lockdown imposed in 27 areas of Lahore amid rising coronavirus positivity ratio

'Smart' lockdown imposed in 27 areas of Lahore amid rising coronavirus positivity ratio

Latest

view all