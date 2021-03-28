PM Imran Khan wishes 'Happy Holi' to Hindus

Sunday Mar 28, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has wished "Happy Holi" to the Hindu community, as they celebrate the festival of colours being across Pakistan on Sunday (today).
"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," the premier said on Twitter.
The festival is celebrated each year in Pakistan and other countries around the world by members of the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets to dance, throw colour at each other and distribute sweets.
Read more: Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi
They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other in celebration.
It is essentially celebrated to mark the arrival of Spring, which is usually in mid-March.