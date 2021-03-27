Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Festival of colours: All you need to know about Holi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

People enjoying the festival of colours. Photo: AFP/File

As the festival of colours, which is celebrated to mark the arrival of spring, stands just a day ahead of us, here’s everything you need to know about its celebration.

Photo: AFP

The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets and playing with colours, distributing sweets and dancing together.

They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other.

Why is Holi celebrated?

The word Holi derives its name from Holika, the sister of an evil king named Hiranyakashipu. Both were defeated in a battle of good versus evil and her burning is celebrated in Hinduism with the festival of Holi.

Photo: Reuters/File

It is also essentially celebrated to mark the arrival of Spring which is usually in mid-March.

Read more: Police allegedly kills Dalit man for throwing Holi colour on upper caste member in India

Earlier, it was held to commemorate good harvests of the Rabi crop, the fertile land before the Kharif crop, and the rains. It was a time to enjoy the end of winter and the beginning of spring filled with hope and joy, according to an article published in DNA.

When is it celebrated?

The Holi festival takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month.

Photo: AFP

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima which comes in either the month of February or March.



What do the celebrations involve?

Holi is celebrated with different traditions in different parts of the world.

What is constant though, is that vibrant colours and water are thrown as people of all age groups get together to celebrate.

The festival lasts two days. On the first night, people light bonfires and throw roasting grains, popcorn, coconut and chickpeas onto them.

The next day, people belonging to all age groups hop out into the streets for fun, paint-throwing activities.


More From World:

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clashes lead to five deaths
Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest

Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest
Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week

Ship blocking Suez Canal could be freed by start of next week
Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media
Bangladesh deploys border guards after anti-Modi protests turn violent

Bangladesh deploys border guards after anti-Modi protests turn violent
Japanese company says container ship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated by today

Japanese company says container ship blocking Suez Canal may be refloated by today
Joe Biden says China's Xi, Russia's Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

Joe Biden says China's Xi, Russia's Putin welcome at climate summit April 22
Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study

Single dose of Pfizer coronavirus jab shows strong immune responses: study
Suez Canal blockage may cost up to $10 bn due to trade loss: German insurer

Suez Canal blockage may cost up to $10 bn due to trade loss: German insurer

Taliban warn will resume hostilities against foreign troops if US cannot keep withdrawal commitment

Taliban warn will resume hostilities against foreign troops if US cannot keep withdrawal commitment
WHO calls on countries to donate 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'immediately'

WHO calls on countries to donate 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'immediately'
Dozens of farmers sit on railway tracks in India to mark fourth protest month

Dozens of farmers sit on railway tracks in India to mark fourth protest month

Latest

view all