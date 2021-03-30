Sheheryar Munawar, Humaima Malik to star together in Sakina Samo’s film

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Humaima Malik will share screen in Sakina Samo’s directorial venture.

This was confirmed by Samo in two separate Instagram posts late on Monday.

Taking to social media, Sakina shared a lovely photo with Sheheryar and Asad Siddiqui and confirmed her next film.

She wrote, “By the grace of Allah, I am able to announce some details about my next film. I am so pleased to say Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui (not related!) are confirmed cast members.”

In another post, Sakina posted the photo of ‘talented’ Humaima Malik to confirm the leading lady of her film.

Samo said, “And here is our leading lady...the talented Humaima Malik.”

She also gave some details about the project, saying: “I’m humbled and proud to be directing a story set in interior Sindh. All I can say at this point is it’s a love story inspired by true events and characters. It’s a script that I’ve been mulling over for decades, finally I’ve put pen to paper!”

However, she did not reveal the name of the film.

