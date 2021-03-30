Russell Crowe roped in for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Russell Crowe's role for the film is still being kept under wraps

A new member has just been welcomed on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deadline reported that Russell Crowe will be joining the cast of the Taika Watiti-directorial alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Blae and Natalie Portman.

While the Gladiator star’s role is still being kept under wraps, his entry into the film has certainly lifted the spirits of Marvel buffs in a year that has impacted Marvel Studios’ releases owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from him, it was also revealed that Matt Damon will also be reprising his cameo from Thor: Ragnarok.