Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

A man stands under a water fountain amid hot weather. — Reuters/File

  • The temperature in Karachi hit 40.2°C on Tuesday.
  • Met says mainly hot, dry weather is expected during the week.
  • As a result, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail, says Met.

The temperature in Karachi hit 40.2°C on Tuesday, with 49% humidity, as the Metrological Department predicted a heatwave would hit the country this week.

"Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country," the Met said in a statement.

Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Eastern and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday, it said.

A weather forecast report from the PMD. 

"Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country," it said, adding that dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

"Day temperatures are expected to remain above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," it added.

A day earlier, the Met had predicted that a heatwave would start in Karachi after March 30 during which the temperature may go up to 39°C.

The PMD warned that certain parts of Sindh and Balochistan will experience severe heat in the next few days.

Met officials said since the western system is no more in the country, the direction of winds will change for Karachi and in its place, dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest.

