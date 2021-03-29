Karachi may experience heatwave after March 30

A representative image.

Heatwave expected in Karachi after March 30. Temperatures may go up to 39°C in the coming days.

PMD warns against extreme heat in parts of Balochistan and Sindh.

According to the Met office, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday that a heatwave is expected to start in Karachi after March 30 during which the temperature may go up to 39°C.

The PMD warned that certain parts of Sindh and Balochistan will experience severe heat in the next few days.

Met officials said since the western system is no more in the country, the direction of winds will change for Karachi and in its place, dry and hot winds will blow from the northwest.

Here are the 10 tip to beat the heat

Karachiites have been advised to stay indoors during the day time.

Experts have recommended that keeping oneself hydrated and eating fruits high in water content during the heatwave is also helpful.

Karachi weather today

According to the PMD, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country due to which hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan during day time.

In Karachi, the PMD said the temperature may go up to 37°C during the day, while the humidity is 64% with winds blowing at a speed of 18km per hour.