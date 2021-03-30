Teens charged in US carjacking that killed Pakistani-born food deliverer Mohammad Anwar

Can't connect right now! retry
Reuters
Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Mohammad Anwar, 66, as seen in a photo provided by his family. GoFundMe/Help the Anwars Find Peace/via Geo.tv

WASHINGTON: Two teenage girls — aged 13 and 15 — have been charged with the murder and carjacking of an elderly Pakistani immigrant man, Mohammad Anwar, killed last week while working at his UberEats job delivering food in the United States' capital in an incident a bystander captured on video.

Anwar, 66, died when, according to the police, the girls — who were armed with a taser — sped off in his car as he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one.

A video posted Saturday shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with the Pakistani immigrant's Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out, a fatally-injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk, and security officials standing nearby asking people to step away.

By Sunday afternoon, the video of the incident — termed "an appalling act of violence" — had been seen at least 5.5 million times on Twitter.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspects, one of whom is from the District of Columbia and the other is from neighbouring Fort Washington, Maryland.

Anwar 'provided a smile when you needed one'

Mohammad Anwar — who lived in suburban Springfield, Virginia, and was at his delivery job for Uber Eats when he was killed — was described in a GoFundMe post as “a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family.”

The GoFundMe campaign, launched by Lehra Bogino — a relative — on behalf of his family, had raised more than $500,000 by Sunday afternoon to cover the costs of a funeral and to provide for his survivors. More than 17,000 people donated a total of $959,879 of the $100,000 target, which aims to provide Anwar with a traditional Islamic funeral.

"Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one," the family said.

"Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind."

An Uber representative told local radio station WTOP, "We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time."

Carjackings in Washington have increased to 46 in the first five weeks of the year from eight in the same period a year ago, The Post said on Wednesday, citing police statistics. There were a total of 345 carjackings last year, an increase of 143% from the prior year, the newspaper said.

Outrage on Twitter

Muhammad Anwar's 'life mattered'

'Humanity failed you'

'Why no one tended to Mohammed Anwar’s body?'


