Whatsapp rolls out new animated stickers for iOS, android users

The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack. Photo Courtesy: Whatsapp/WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has introduced a pack of new animate stickers, Fantastic Corgi, to make chats more interesting for users.



The stickers are available for all Whatsapp versions.



Both android and iOS users have access to stickers.

"The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack released two minutes ago for iOS and Android (all @WhatsApp versions). It might take a while to appear," read the tweet by WABetaInfo.



Earlier in March, the company had launched its 'Sticker Maker' app for users in three countries so they can start creating their own custom-animated stickers.

“You can start to use the Sticker Maker app to create your own custom animated stickers for WhatsApp on iOS and Android, in Brazil, India, and Indonesia,” said the website WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the messaging service.