Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Whatsapp rolls out new animated stickers for iOS, android users

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack. Photo Courtesy: Whatsapp/WABetaInfo
  • WhatsApp has introduced a pack of new animate stickers, Fantastic Corgi, to make chats more interesting for users.
  • The stickers are available for all Whatsapp versions.
  • Both android and iOS users have access to stickers.

WhatsApp has introduced a pack of new animate stickers, Fantastic Corgi, to make chats more interesting for users.

"The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack released two minutes ago for iOS and Android (all @WhatsApp versions). It might take a while to appear," read the tweet by WABetaInfo.

Earlier in March, the company had launched its 'Sticker Maker' app for users in three countries so they can start creating their own custom-animated stickers.

Read more: WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack

“You can start to use the Sticker Maker app to create your own custom animated stickers for WhatsApp on iOS and Android, in Brazil, India, and Indonesia,” said the website WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the messaging service.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp users warned to stay alert from 'attempts to steal account'

WhatsApp users warned to stay alert from 'attempts to steal account'
Spotify Inc to introduce live audio format soon as it purchases Betty Labs

Spotify Inc to introduce live audio format soon as it purchases Betty Labs
Google Maps to make major update to routes

Google Maps to make major update to routes
'Instagram down again?': Memes flood Twitter after some face outage

'Instagram down again?': Memes flood Twitter after some face outage
Govt forms committee to review social media regulations

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations
WhatsApp working on feature allowing change of 'some colours' of app

WhatsApp working on feature allowing change of 'some colours' of app
Apple tells iPhone users to update immediately to iOS 14.4.2 in view of security threats

Apple tells iPhone users to update immediately to iOS 14.4.2 in view of security threats
Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest

Facebook down in Bangladesh amid anti-Modi protest
WhatsApp rolls out sticker search feature

WhatsApp rolls out sticker search feature
WhatsApp's new privacy policy faces probe by India

WhatsApp's new privacy policy faces probe by India
WhatsApp rolls out in-app support

WhatsApp rolls out in-app support
PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion accumulated downloads

PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion accumulated downloads

Latest

view all