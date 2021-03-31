PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting. Photo: PM Office Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday rejected the Sindh government's recommendation to impose a "complete lockdown" across the country for two weeks.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier said the government should impose a "complete lockdown" across the country for two weeks to stem the spread of the virus.

Reacting to his comments, the prime minister said Pakistan cannot afford a complete lockdown, adding that the measure would adversely impact daily wage earners across the country.



He said, for the time being, the government will impose smart lockdowns across the country, adding that it was imperative to exercise even more caution during the third wave of the coronavirus.

Murad calls for "complete lockdown" to curb the virus