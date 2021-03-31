Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
CM Murad stresses on complete lockdown to control third COVID-19 wave

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

  • Sindh CM calls for ban on inter-city transport for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.
  • Murad Ali Shah slams ongoing countrywide vaccination policy.
  • Sindh CM's statement came as Pakistan reports 4,757 cases and 78 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah believes that a complete lockdown is needed in Pakistan to get a grip on the third wave of coronavirus.

“Do a lockdown or don’t do it, smart lockdown is nothing,” said CM Murad while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

The CM told reporters that his government believes that the government should ban inter-city transport for two weeks as well. He added that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was “dangerous”.

“I have antibodies yet I am still afraid of corona[virus],” said CM Murad to highlight how dangerous the COVID-19 disease is.

He also slammed the ongoing countrywide vaccination policy, saying the government failed to procure the vaccine.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 cases

Sindh CM's statement came as Pakistan reported 4,757 cases and 78 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the NCOC, 43,965 tests were conducted across Pakistan out of which 4,757 were positive making the positivity ratio 10.8%.

Meanwhile, the national tally of positive cases has climbed to 667,957, with Sindh leading in the most number of cases with 265,433. Punjab has reported 220,392 cases, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The death toll of the country has risen to 14,434 with 78 new deaths. Out of those 6,365 died in Punjab, 4,497 in Sindh 2,342 in KP, 568 in Islamabad, 352 in AJK, 207 in Balochistan, 103 in GB.

