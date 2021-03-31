Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
AFP
,
Reuters

Schools might close for 4 weeks after coronavirus cases rise in France

By
AFP
,
Reuters

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches to schoolchildren in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small part of French children head back to their schools. — Reuters/File

  • French government considering closing schools for four weeks.
  • French President Macron to outline new measures aimed at stemming soaring COVID-19 cases.
  • Daily cases having doubled to around 40,000 and hospitals in infection hotspots like Paris overflowing.

The French government is considering closing schools for four weeks, BFM TV reported on Wednesday, saying the closure would consist of one week of remote learning and three weeks of holidays.

The development comes as French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a prime-time television address today to outline new measures aimed at stemming soaring COVID-19 cases and respond to criticism that he has allowed the pandemic to run out of control.

At the end of January, the 43-year-old president bucked the European trend and went against the recommendation of his scientific advisers by deciding that France would not enter the third lockdown.

For a month, the bet looked to have paid off as new cases flatlined at around 20,000 a day in February, with France in a state of semi-openness — under a night-time curfew, but with shops and schools open.

But with daily cases having doubled to around 40,000 and hospitals in infection hotspots like Paris overflowing, the tide looks to have turned amid pleas from medics for tighter restrictions.

The last tightening of restrictions entered into force in France on March 20, covering around a third of the country's population including the Paris region.

Non-essential shops were closed and travel restrictions imposed, but small groups were allowed to meet outside and schools allowed to remain open.

More From World:

Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine 100% effective on adolescents aged 12-15 years

Pfizer says coronavirus vaccine 100% effective on adolescents aged 12-15 years
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani funding Myanmar's military-linked company, say human rights groups

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani funding Myanmar's military-linked company, say human rights groups
WHO chief's call for further probe of lab leak theory puts pressure on China

WHO chief's call for further probe of lab leak theory puts pressure on China
Riyadh announces economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment plan

Riyadh announces economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment plan
Two US police officers sue Trump over January 6 riot

Two US police officers sue Trump over January 6 riot
Mail negotiated to stay Shahbaz defamation case trial

Mail negotiated to stay Shahbaz defamation case trial
Teens charged in US carjacking that killed Pakistani-born food deliverer Mohammad Anwar

Teens charged in US carjacking that killed Pakistani-born food deliverer Mohammad Anwar
Asian countries on look out for alternate coronavirus vaccines after India causes COVAX setback

Asian countries on look out for alternate coronavirus vaccines after India causes COVAX setback
Trump to launch his own social media site after being banned by Twitter, Facebook

Trump to launch his own social media site after being banned by Twitter, Facebook
Historic gathering in Kabul calls for inclusion of women, youth in Afghan peace talks

Historic gathering in Kabul calls for inclusion of women, youth in Afghan peace talks
UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries
Japanese health minister apologises for staff violating coronavirus SOPs

Japanese health minister apologises for staff violating coronavirus SOPs

Latest

view all