Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations

Brad Pitt would reportedly seek support from former wife Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse allegations.



The ex-couple's court battle has taken an unexpectedly ugly turn after the 'Maleficent' actress filed new documents, alleging him of domestic abuse during their ongoing divorce proceedings.



According to reports, Jolie is confident and will submit proof regarding her domestic abuse claims.

On the other hand, there're reports that Pitt who is shocked by these allegations is now gaining support from his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

A media outlet's report suggested that Brad Pitt is 'devastated' and sought 'Friends' alum's support this difficult time.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly contacted Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie's shocking domestic abuse allegations came out.