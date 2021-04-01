Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Brad Pitt would reportedly seek support from former wife Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse allegations.

The ex-couple's court battle has taken an unexpectedly ugly turn after the 'Maleficent' actress filed new documents, alleging him of domestic abuse during their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to reports, Jolie is confident and will submit proof regarding her domestic abuse claims.

On the other hand, there're reports that Pitt who is shocked by these allegations is now gaining support from his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

A media outlet's report suggested that Brad Pitt is 'devastated' and sought 'Friends' alum's support this difficult time.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly contacted Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie's shocking domestic abuse allegations came out. 

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps

Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps
4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle
Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab
Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap
Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Latest

view all