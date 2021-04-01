Can't connect right now! retry
KP's Sehat Card programme to cover COVID-19 treatment: Taimur Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra. Photo: File

  • Taimur Jhagra says decision to cover COVID-19 treatment taken to provide maximum relief to those suffering from the disease.
  • Health minister appeals everyone to help control high positivity rate being reported in province. 
  •  KP is one of the provinces that have been worst hit by the third wave of coronavirus.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced on Thursday that the recently introduced Sehat Card programme by the provincial government will also cover coronavirus treatment.

"To try to provide maximum relief to those suffering from COVID, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to include COVID treatment in the Sehat Card programme," announced the minister on Twitter. 

Jhagra appealed the pubic to help control the high COVID positivity rate being reported in the province during the third wave. He added that by controlling the positivity ratio the pressure on the healthcare system could be eased. 

The minister said that more details on the programme will be issued later today.

KP is one of the provinces that has been worst hit by the third wave of coronavirus.

The minister's announcement came as KP's positivity ratio rose to 12.0.4% after the province reported over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths.  

The Sehat Sahulat card programme was rolled out in a few districts of the province last year and was eventually expanded to the whole province. 

The programme provides Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province.

