KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tests positive for coronavirus, in isolation

Jhagra said that he will continue to work from home if his health permits him and advised people who had been in touch with him to get themselves tested. Photo: File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced on Monday that he has gone into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The KP health minister, in a tweet, said that he was otherwise "fine and healthy" but had "a slight cough".

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible," said Jhagra. He also advised the people who had come into contact with him to get themselves tested.

Jhagra is the latest in a long list of politicians to test positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla also announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid are among the politicians that have tested positive and recovered from the disease.

Pakistan has so far officially registered over 310,000 coronavirus infections, with 6,466 deaths from the pandemic.