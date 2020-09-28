Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra tests positive for coronavirus, in isolation

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Jhagra said that he will continue to work from home if his health permits him and advised people who had been in touch with him to get themselves tested. Photo: File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra announced on Monday that he has gone into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The KP health minister, in a tweet, said that he was otherwise "fine and healthy" but had "a slight cough".

"I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible," said Jhagra. He also advised the people who had come into contact with him to get themselves tested.

Jhagra is the latest in a long list of politicians to test positive for the coronavirus. 

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla also announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid are among the politicians that have tested positive and recovered from the disease.

Pakistan has so far officially registered over 310,000 coronavirus infections, with 6,466 deaths from the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
'This movement will not stop,' Maryam Nawaz vows after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest

'This movement will not stop,' Maryam Nawaz vows after Shehbaz Sharif's arrest
ADB approves $300 million policy-based loan for Pakistan to strengthen finance sector

ADB approves $300 million policy-based loan for Pakistan to strengthen finance sector
Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save

Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save
Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan report high COVID-19 positivity levels

Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan report high COVID-19 positivity levels
PM Imran Khan vows to uplift tribal areas, poor sections in line with 'state of Madina' principles

PM Imran Khan vows to uplift tribal areas, poor sections in line with 'state of Madina' principles
Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in mega money-laundering case

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in mega money-laundering case
Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea
Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA

Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA
33 glacial lakes in Pakistan’s North prone to outburst flooding: report

33 glacial lakes in Pakistan’s North prone to outburst flooding: report
FM Qureshi says Afghan Peace Process needs 'serious efforts' to move forward

FM Qureshi says Afghan Peace Process needs 'serious efforts' to move forward
Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report

Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report

Latest

view all