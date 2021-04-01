WhatsApp users report bug in latest iOS 2.21.60 update in dark mode

File photo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp users have reported a bug in the latest iOS 2.21.60 update in dark mode on the App Store, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The update was confirmed by the WhatsApp watcher, WABetaInfo: "I confirm this bug on the latest 2.21.60 update on the App Store, in dark mode."

Meanwhile, the messaging app is working on support chat threads in a bid to manage bug reports.

According to WABetalnfo, Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they'll be closed after an issue is fixed. They are also expected to be available in a future iOS and Android update.



In addition, to reiterate its commitment to privacy, WhatsApp has recently reminded users, or those on the fence to subscribe or leave the platform, that chats between two or even in a group, are between the people themselves — no one else.