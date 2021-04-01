'Mario is dead' trends on Twitter after 'end of Nintendo game'

Can't connect right now! retry
The world of video games changed forever when Nintendo launched the popular ”Super Mario Bros” game 35 years ago.

However, fans of the game are now worried that its 35-year-run may have come to an end.

The rumours are being driven by an announcement made by the franchise in September 2020. 

Mario is a fictional character in the Nintendo-owned Mario video game franchise and is brainchild of Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto.

The character is Nintendo's mascot and has appeared in over 200 video games since his creation.

Mario has traditionally been depicted as a short Italian plumber who is a resident of the the Mushroom Kingdom. His adventures generally centre upon rescuing Princess Peach from the Koopa villain Bowser.

In his games, he has access to a variety of power-ups that give him different abilities such as expanding his height. 

Mario's fraternal twin brother and sidekick is Luigi.

In September of last year, the Nintendo franchise had announced the launch of "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" and "Super Mario Bros 35" on the 35th anniversary of the game.

But Nintendo had also said that the Super Mario products will only be on sale till March 31 of this year.

The announcement of the end of sales of the game has troubled fans, as they see no logic behind closing a hugely popular title and are speculating that this is the end for Mario. 

Fans created the trend 'MarioisDead' on Twitter to express their outrage.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: 

An emotional goodbye for Twitter user Mustafa. 

This user got really graphic in his goodbye.

A bittersweet goodbye for Edwin.

'Gone, but not forgotten' 

This user has some idea where Mario went.

Daniel took a page out of the Harry Potter films to depict the end of the game.

Some lucky ones reported that the game was still working for them.


