Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plans after baby no. 2 labor unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for post birth care has just been brought forward by a source close to the couple.

The news was brought to Page Six by a source close to the couple and according to the insider the birth will take place in "the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

Despite this being the couple’s second full-term child, this will be the first time they will be taking time off professional commitments.

Back when Archie was born Prince Harry’s paternity leave was cut short as he was made to fly to the Netherlands on the grounds of a work commitment and on the other end, Meghan was busy editing an issue for Vogue and designing her very own capsule collection for Smart Works.