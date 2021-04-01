Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plans after baby no. 2 labor unveiled

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plans after baby no. 2 labor unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for post birth care has just been brought forward by a source close to the couple.

The news was brought to Page Six by a source close to the couple and according to the insider the birth will take place in "the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives.”

Despite this being the couple’s second full-term child, this will be the first time they will be taking time off professional commitments.

Back when Archie was born Prince Harry’s paternity leave was cut short as he was made to fly to the Netherlands on the grounds of a work commitment and on the other end, Meghan was busy editing an issue for Vogue and designing her very own capsule collection for Smart Works.

More From Entertainment:

PUBG Mobile rolls out 'Godzilla vs Kong' collaboration

PUBG Mobile rolls out 'Godzilla vs Kong' collaboration
Piers Morgan gets his job back after Meghan Markle secret wedding claim rejected

Piers Morgan gets his job back after Meghan Markle secret wedding claim rejected

Khloe Kardashian dishes over her inheritance from Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian dishes over her inheritance from Kris Jenner
Very different from Joker: Emma Stone on Cruella comparisons

Very different from Joker: Emma Stone on Cruella comparisons
CBS issues verdict over ‘Young Sheldon'

CBS issues verdict over ‘Young Sheldon'
Cameron Diaz addresses Hollywood exit: ‘

Cameron Diaz addresses Hollywood exit: ‘"It's just a different time’
Yumna Zaidi appeals to save Pakistan football following FIFA ban threat

Yumna Zaidi appeals to save Pakistan football following FIFA ban threat
Meghan Markle given things Prince Harry’s exes ‘couldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole’

Meghan Markle given things Prince Harry’s exes ‘couldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole’
Indian actor Kader Khan's son dies in Canada

Indian actor Kader Khan's son dies in Canada

Prince William desperate to retaliate to Meghan and Harry's ruthless claims

Prince William desperate to retaliate to Meghan and Harry's ruthless claims

Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb loses battle over rights on embryos

Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb loses battle over rights on embryos
Hailey Baldwin reveals how Justin Bieber protects her from internet trolls

Hailey Baldwin reveals how Justin Bieber protects her from internet trolls

Latest

view all