Bella Thorne calls upon women to live the life they want

American singer and actress Bella Thorne has a clear and loud message for women and impresses upon them to “live your life the way you want,” as, according to her, it is the most important time.

The 23-year-old singer also set the example through her music as an independent artist who has a lot to say especially about women's emancipation.

Though the 'The Babysitter' actress raises her voice for the women, she doesn’t hate men. “You need to live your life the way you want,” Bella Thorne gave her message to all women out there in an interview with an American entertainment website.

“Hopefully, you will come to terms with who you are and what you actually want to be and not who everyone is telling you you should be.”

The singer called upon women to discover themselves however, she went on to say that it “comes with time, growth, experience, age… It takes time no matter what you are doing in life.”

Bella Thorne pointed out that women “go through this kind of struggle every day,” and added that women are “so used to society’s standards and the boxes that people put women in and we see it every day from other people’s perspectives.”

But, the singer said the current time is “the most important time to fight because people are listening.”

“The time has finally come. We are always preaching the same thing for generations and generations, but now people have open ears and they are willing to listen. And I think now is when we can get the most change done,” she added.

“Walking in the street at night is always going to be hard, walking in an alley is always going to be hard, going to a party with your friends is always going to be hard, getting in an Uber is always going to be hard, all these things in life whether we change society’s standards or not, all these things that we have to face as women are going to be there. No matter what we do. And I think that is what makes it so hard,” she said.



