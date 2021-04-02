Kylie Jenner shows off her killer abs in orange crop top

Kylie Jenner shared amazing new snaps from her private jet to mesmerise fans with her natural look.

The Makeup mogul showed off her incredible physique in orange crop top and matching sweat bottoms as she posted new photos to her Instagram.

The 23-year-old reality star delighted her admirers with stunning looks as she rocked her natural short hair - forgoing her signature long extensions.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was back to rocking her long hair while sharing Instagram stories of herself on her Kylie Air private plane, flaunting her very taunt tummy in chic outfit.

She also wore white sneakers and a beige face mask and left her long brunette locks lose around her, giving a light touch of makeup to elevate her beauty.

Kylie also shared a mirror snap of herself in the long-sleeved ribbed crop top, which was in a bold neon citrus tone. The mother of one keeps on showing off her killer curves to give fans major fitness envy.