Meghan Markle dropped hints of her tell-all interview before joining royal family

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly 'predicted' tell-all interview US TV host Oprah before she got engaged to her beloved Prince Harry.

Few months ahead of Meghan's official engagement to The Duke of Sussex in September 2017, she was interviewed by Vanity Fair where she opened up about their 'great love story'.

During the chat , The former 'Suits' actress insinuated that she was considering telling all about her royal romance and becoming a member of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed at the time: "We’re a couple. We’re in love."

She was quoted as saying: "I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."

Meghan reportedly shared her feelings as saying: "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

A media outlet, referring the interview, claimed that their explosive chat with Oprah was already predicted.

Prince Harry's sweetheart's comment to the media outlet came four years before the Duchess and Duke of Sussex's explosive chat with Oprah which sent reverberations around the Royal Family.