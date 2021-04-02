Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their permanent home in Montecito, California last fall

Prince Harry hit the serene beach of Santa Barbara as he made a stylish outing with his and Meghan Markle's rescue pet dog, Pula.



The Duke of Sussex was snapped by PEOPLE sporting sunglasses, a backwards baseball cap, white T-shirt and shorts.

He was clicked dipping his feet in the ocean while playing fetch with Pula with the help of a throwing stick.

"He looked totally at ease," a source told the outlet.

"He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot," the insider added.

During their bombshell interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan opened up about their move to Montecito, California.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said.