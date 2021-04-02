No major deviation in COVID-19 positivity ratio among children: NCOC

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar chairing a session of the National Command and Operation Centre in this file photo.

NCOC says there is no major deviation in the positivity ratio in children as compared to the statistics from previous waves.

Health experts have expressed their concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus among children during the third wave.

The total number of children infected with coronavirus in Islamabad has reached 5,726.

ISLAMABAD: Amid the rising ratio of COVID-19 positivity among children, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said there was no major deviation in the positivity ratio in children as compared to the statistics from previous waves.

The NCOC met today (Friday) with Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in the chair to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the country, the implementation of safety guidelines and distribution of the vaccine.

According to a statement, the officials took stock of the reported surge of COVID-19 positivity cases in children. “It was found that there was no major deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves' statistics.”



The forum also expressed concerns over the non-implementation of NCOC instructions on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings.

Vaccine rollout satisfactory

However, the NCOC expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

“One million Sinopharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan have been received and distributed amongst all federating units. Provinces to ensure that vaccination targets set by NCOC be vigorously pursued,” the statement added.

It was also decided that senior citizens over 65 years can walk in to designated vaccination centres for administering doses through an on-spot registration facility.

Health experts concerned as virus spreads rapidly among children

According to Geo News, health experts have expressed their concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus among children during the third wave of the pandemic.

The death rate among children, as per health officials, is much lower than adults but since they can be potential carriers of the virus, children have become a major cause for the spread of the disease.

Health experts, according to the report, said newborns are also affected by the virus.

The total number of children infected with coronavirus in Islamabad has reached 5,726.

According to experts, this time there are cases of lung infection in children with symptoms of the virus.