US Capitol put on lockdown after 2 cops rammed by vehicle: police

The US Capitol in Washington, US, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON: At least two officers have been injured near the US Capitol, police confirmed late Friday, as a vehicle rammed into the legislative building less than three months after the Congress came under attack from an extreme-right mob.

Authorities said that the Capitol has been put on lockdown amid reports of shots having been fired in the incident.



"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers," US Capitol Police said on Twitter, adding that it was "critical incident".

The USCP stated that one suspect was in custody and the individual, as well as the two wounded officers, were "transported to the hospital".

However, media reports suggested minutes after the incident that the driver of the vehicle died.



The police also notified road closures "due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the US Capitol".



Streets surrounding the US Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down, with dozens of police cars — marked and unmarked — raced toward America's legislative seat.

Police block a street after a vehicle drove into police officers near the US Capitol building in Washington, US, April 2, 2021. AFP/Eric Baradat

All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.

Television footage showed a blue sedan that had crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the injured officers were loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.



According to Reuters, a helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. No information was immediately available on the identity or condition of the driver.

Attack comes as razor-wire fencing removed

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the Capitol complex after the January 6 insurrection by thousands of supporters of then-president Donald Trump.



Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault inspired by Trump's groundless claims that he had lost the November presidential election due to massive fraud. Since then security officials have said there is an ongoing threat from extreme right groups and Trump supporters.

More than 300 people have been charged in the January attack — including members of armed extremists groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — and 100 more are expected to be charged, according to Justice Department court filings.

In recent weeks, some security has been loosened, with the number of armed National Guard troops at the Capitol reduced and a security fence that created a broad perimeter around the US Capitol complex removed.

The danger on Friday was limited as US Congress was in recess and relatively few people were in the building.

But CBS News reported that security officials had already warned congressional staffers of a threat before the car ramming.